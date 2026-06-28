Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Extends strong stretch

Cecconi (4-6) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, allowing three hits and issuing two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Cecconi notched just eight whiffs and four punchouts, but the Mariners couldn't turn their contact into much production. The right-hander didn't allow any batters to reach third base and recorded his second scoreless outing of six innings this season. Cecconi also picked up his first win since May 18, though he's been pitching quite well of late. Over five outings in June, he's posted a 1.88 ERA across 28.2 frames with three quality starts. He'll try to carry that momentum over to July in what's projected to be a home matchup against the White Sox his next time out.