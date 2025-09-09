Cecconi (6-6) earned the win Monday against the Royals, allowing one hit and three walks over eight scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The Cleveland right-hander turned in his second scoreless outing of the season -- with the first coming June 22 against the Athletics -- as he picked up his 10th quality start. This dazzling performance was a welcome sight for Cecconi, who had struggled with a 6.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB across 52.1 innings in nine post-All-Star break starts. Through 115.1 total frames, the 26-year-old now sports a 4.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 94:29 K:BB. He currently lines up to make his next start at home against the White Sox this weekend.