Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Limits Yankees to two runs

Cecconi did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings.

All of the damage against Cecconi came on a Spencer Jones two-run homer in the second inning. The right-hander didn't post a single 1-2-3 inning all outing but managed to strand runners consistently and limit the damage to just that one big swing. He's now allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven straight starts, a stretch that stands in contrast to his season-long performance (4.83 ERA, 1.44 WHIP). Cecconi is lined up to face Milwaukee on the road in his next scheduled start.