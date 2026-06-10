Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Limits Yankees Tuesday

Cecconi did not factor into the decision Tuesday against New York, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings.

All of Cecconi's damage came on a Spencer Jones two-run homer in the second inning. The right-hander didn't post a single 1-2-3 inning all outing but managed to strand runners consistently and limit the damage to just that one big swing. He's now allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven straight starts, a stretch that stands in contrast to a season ERA of 4.83 alongside a 1.44 WHIP. Cecconi is set up against Milwaukee on the road in his next scheduled start.