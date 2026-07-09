Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Short start in no-decision

Cecconi took home a no-decision Wednesday against the Twins after tossing 3.2 innings where he allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four.

Cecconi had six straight starts of five innings or more heading into the game, but an inefficient fourth inning where he allowed four hits and a walk, forced the righty to exit. After June, where Cecconi had a 1.88 ERA over 28.2 innings, the hurler has started July on a rough note, giving up eight earned runs in 8.2 innings with a 1.96 WHIP. The 27-year-old is not scheduled to start again until after the All-Star Game.