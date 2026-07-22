Guardians' Steven Kwan: Continues hitting surge

Kwan went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Kwan continued a surge that began last month and has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 games. He's slashed .352/.439/.465 during that stretch and was moved back to leadoff this week. Kwan told Tim Stebbins of MLB.com that he recently altered his swing decisions. Instead of stubbornly waiting for pitches middle-in, he made a decision to take what pitchers were giving him and take pitches on the outer half the other way.