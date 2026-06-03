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Guardians' Steven Kwan: Contributes immediately

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kwan started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.

Kwan made an impact in his first game back from a stay on the bereavement list. He was back in what has now become a familiar spot, seventh in the batting order. The erstwhile leadoff hitter lost that job earlier this season under the weight of a season-opening slump. Since being dropped in the order, Kwan has gone 10-for-38 with a double, 11 walks, two RBI and nine runs scored over 13 contests.

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