Kwan went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk, two RBI and three runs in Saturday's 12-3 win at Oakland.

The Guardians have posted 26 runs through three games against the A's, with Kwan setting the table nicely atop the order by going 6-for-15 with six runs and a stolen base. The 26-year-old clubbed just 11 home runs in 305 games across his first two MLB seasons, and his 424-foot shot to right-center field Saturday was a welcome show of power for the contact-oriented outfielder, who entered the year with a career .102 ISO.