Kwan went 1-for-6 with a triple, three RBI and four runs scored in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

While Kwan didn't hit all that well, he was able to get on base in a variety of ways, and the Guardians had no trouble bringing him home. It was the first time he scored four runs in a game this season, and just the second time he's knocked in three. The outfielder is up to a .261/.339/.352 slash line with 24 RBI, 48 runs scored, two home runs and 12 stolen bases through 71 contests.