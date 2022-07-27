Kwan went 3-for-5 with a run scored and stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Kwan notched a single in the second and sixth frames. He later added another base-knock and stole second before coming around to score in the eighth inning. The rookie is now up to seven stolen bases on the year and the multi-hit effort was his fourth in six games since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, Kwan is batting .448 with a homer, four RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. He's now batting .295 with two homers, 27 RBI, 46 runs and seven stolen bases over 305 at-bats in 84 games while serving as the Guardians' primary leadoff option this year.