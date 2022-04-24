The Guardians announced that Kwan was removed in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees due to right hamstring tightness, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Kwan went 0-for-2 before exiting the contest.

The extent of Kwan's hamstring injury hasn't been revealed, and the Guardians could send him in for an MRI to confirm whether he's dealing with a strain. Even a Grade 1 strain would likely result in a trip to the injured list for Kwan, who has emerged as one of the early frontrunners for American League Rookie of the Year honors after slashing .341/.456/.500 through his first 55 plate appearances of the season. Ernie Clement came off the bench to replace Kwan in left field Sunday, but Oscar Mercado and Josh Naylor are more likely to be the primary beneficiaries if Kwan's injury forces him to miss time.