Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Adjusting to MLB pitching
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bazzana went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.
The rookie second baseman hooked a Keider Montero changeup over the wall in the right-field corner in the fourth inning, one of only four hits the Guardians managed on the night. The homer was Bazzana's second in his first 19 big-league games, and his top-of-the-order skill set has been on full display as he's slashing .299/.427/.403 with seven steals, nine RBI, 10 runs and a 13:13 BB:K.
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