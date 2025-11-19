The Guardians selected Gomez's contract from Double-A Akron on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Gomez, who turned 23 earlier this month, logged a 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB in 45.2 innings as a starter at Double-A in 2025. He tallied 121.2 innings across Double-A and High-A and now that he's on the 40-man roster, Gomez could be a big-league rotation option in the second half of 2026, although he'll likely spend most of the year at Triple-A.