Saiki is not expected to be posted for major-league teams this offseason by the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

Saiki had requested to be posted, but the decision was up to Hanshin and it has denied the pitcher's wish. The 26-year-old has posted a sub-2.00 ERA in each of his last four seasons in NPB after missing all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery. Saiki would have been one of the most sought-after free-agent pitchers had Hanshin agreed to post him, but he will remain overseas for at least one more year.