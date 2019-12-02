Play

Hoyt was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Monday.

Hoyt was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Sandy Leon, acquired in a trade from the Red Sox in a corresponding move. Hoyt looked good in 8.1 innings in the majors last season, posting a 2.16 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP, though he's 33 years old and has just 80 innings under his belt at the highest level.

