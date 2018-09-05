Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits bench Wednesday

Ramirez is not in the lineup against Kansas City on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez will receive a rare day off following 21 straight starts in the lineup. The slugger has failed to record a home run since Aug. 17 -- his longest drought of the season -- in addition to picking up just three extra-base hits during that span. Look for him to return to the lineup Thursday after getting a chance to clear his head. Yandy Diaz will set up at third base and bat third in his place.