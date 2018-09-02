Ramirez (back) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Casey Harrison of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez had a brief rehab stint at Double Akron and is able to make a quick return from lower-back spasms that put him on the disabled list Aug. 23. The 29-year-old has a 4.59 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 33.1 innings with the Indians this season.

