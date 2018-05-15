Indians' Neil Ramirez: Summoned to majors
Ramirez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez will take the roster spot of Bradley Zimmer (chest), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old owns a solid 2.55 ERA and 31:3 K:BB across 17.2 innings with the Clippers this season, but his 7.18 ERA across 31.1 big-league innings in 2017 will likely limit him to lower-leverage situations during his time with the big club.
