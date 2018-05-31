Indians' Shane Bieber: Called up Thursday
Bieber was promoted from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Twins.
Bieber has dominated at Triple-A through five starts, posting a 1.05 ERA and 0.56 WHIP with 31 strikeouts across 34.1 innings. He'll make his first major-league start Thursday against Minnesota.
