Bieber (8-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across 7.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.

Bieber mowed down the Tigers lineup, playing a key role in the team ending an eight-game losing streak. He held Detroit scoreless until his final pitch when he allowed a three-run home run. Despite the disappointing end, Bieber punched out at least ten batters for the fifth time in his last seven starts. He has also maintained a stellar 1.74 ERA with a 112:18 K:BB ratio across 72.1 frames for the season. He'll take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday against the White Sox.