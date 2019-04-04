Benson will return to Low-A Lake County for the start of the 2019 season, MLB.com reports.

This is not a surprise, as Benson hit .180 and struck out 30 percent of the time over a full season at Low-A last year. Even with those struggles, he was an above-league-average hitter (102 wRC+), which speaks to his raw power (22 home runs) and willingness to take a walk (16.2 BB%). He is still just 20 years old, so the book has not yet been written, but Benson will need to rebound in a big way to return to must-roster status in dynasty leagues.