The Reds released Candelario on Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After none of MLB's other 29 teams were willing to put in a waiver claim for Candelario, the Reds will be on the hook for the money remaining on three-year, $45 million deal that the 31-year-old corner infielder signed in December 2023. Given his ample experience at the big-league level, Candelario shouldn't have much trouble securing a contract in free agency, though he might have to settle for a minor-league deal after slashing just .113/.198/.213 with a 31.9 percent strikeout rate over 91 plate appearances in the majors this season.

