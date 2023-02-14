Beasley signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball on Dec. 13, Yahoo Japan reports.
Beasley opted to continue his career overseas just under one month after the Pirates granted him his release. The 27-year-old right-hander had typically served as organizational relief depth at the Triple-A level in recent seasons, though he saw big-league action in parts of each of the past three years. Across stops with the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays, Beasley accrued a 5.84 ERA and 16.7 K-BB% over 24.2 career innings at the big-league level.