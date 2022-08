Beasley was traded from the Blue Jays to the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for cash, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He has a 1.89 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 38 innings in the minors through 19 appearances. However, that success hasn't translated over in the majors, where Beasley has a 4.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 15 innings through nine appearances. He could be deployed in mid-leverage multi-inning situations at some point later this season.