Solano (elbow) rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday and elected to become a free agent, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Solano, who didn't appear in a game in 2018 due to an elbow injury, will hit the open market after spending the past 12 seasons with the Nationals. The 33-year-old has appeared in just 43 major-league games across parts of three different seasons (most recently in 2015), slashing .184/.222/.301 over that stretch. He figures to serve as organizational catching depth wherever he winds up in 2019.