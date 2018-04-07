Nationals' Jhonatan Solano: Contract selected from Triple-A
Solano's contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Miguel Montero was placed on the paternity list, so the Nationals needed another healthy catcher to back up Saturday's starter, Pedro Severino. Solano is a 32-year-old journeyman with 108 MLB plate appearances under his belt, hitting .184 in that limited work. He spent all of 2017 at Triple-A, hitting .241/.287/.338, so there's not much to see here from a fantasy perspective. He should be optioned to Triple-A once Montero rejoins the team.
