Jon Moscot: Announces retirement
Moscot announced his retirement Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Moscot hasn't pitched in affiliated baseball since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in July of 2016. Across parts of two seasons with the Reds, the right-hander compiled a career 6.82 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 33 innings (eight starts).
