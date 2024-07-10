The Dodgers released Arauz on July 2.

After failing to win a spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Arauz had spent all season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He slashed just .227/.286/.324 with three home runs and two stolen bases over 245 plate appearances before Oklahoma City moved Arauz off its roster to make room for another utility infielder in Alan Trejo, who signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers.