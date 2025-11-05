Polanco declined a $6 million player option for 2026 on Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

It was an expected decision after Polanco bounced back in 2025 with a .265/.326/.495 batting line and 26 home runs over 138 regular-season contests. Polanco clubbed an additional three long balls during the Mariners' postseason run, and Seattle is likely to make an effort to retain the 32-year-old switch hitter.