Jorge Polanco: Declines option, becomes free agent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Polanco declined a $6 million player option for 2026 on Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
It was an expected decision after Polanco bounced back in 2025 with a .265/.326/.495 batting line and 26 home runs over 138 regular-season contests. Polanco clubbed an additional three long balls during the Mariners' postseason run, and Seattle is likely to make an effort to retain the 32-year-old switch hitter.
