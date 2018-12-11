Justin Masterson: Ends playing career

Masterson's agent, Randy Rowley, revealed Monday that his client has retired from professional baseball, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Masterson intends to turn his focus to missionary work after a big-league career that spanned eight seasons and featured stops in Boston, Cleveland and St. Louis. The soft-tossing right-hander, who went 64-74 with a 4.31 ERA across 258 games (184), most recently appeared in affiliated ball in 2017 as a member of the Dodgers' Triple-A squad.

