Plawecki announced his retirement on his personal Instagram page Saturday.
Plawecki served as a backup catcher in the majors from 2015-2022 and was in a few minor-league systems for the last two campaigns. He ended his playing career with the Padres at Triple-A El Paso and also announced that he would remain with the team as a minor-league coach.
