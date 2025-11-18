Kyle Schwarber: Passes on qualifying offer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwarber rejected the Phillies' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
If the Phillies are unable to re-sign Schwarber, they will receive draft-pick compensation. Schwarber put together his best season in his walk year in 2025, clubbing a National League-high 56 home runs during the regular season for Philadelphia.
