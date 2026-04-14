Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI, a walk and two additional runs scored in Monday's 13-7 win over the Cubs.

It was the 37th career multi-homer game by the All-Star slugger and his first of 2026. Schwarber also crossed the plate a season-high four times Monday en route to totaling a season-most eight bases. He's hit safely in eight of his 11 outings in April, hitting .278 with four long balls, three doubles, nine RBI and 10 runs scored across his last 36 at-bats.