The Phillies extended Schwarber a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Schwarber will most likely decline the qualifying offer and look for a multi-year deal in free agency, but by extending the offer to the 32-year-old slugger, Philadelphia ensures it will at least receive draft compensation if Schwarber signs elsewhere. Schwarber was one of the Phillies' most dynamic hitters in 2025 with a .240/.365/.563 slash line and set new career highs with 56 home runs, 132 RBI and 111 runs scored over 724 plate appearances.