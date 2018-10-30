Morrison's (hip) 2019 club option was not picked up by the Twins on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

After bashing 38 homers in 2017, Morrison put together a disappointing 2018 campaign with the Twins, slashing just .186/.276/.368 with 15 homers in 95 games before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in August. Given Morrison's struggles -- and his uncertain status heading into spring training -- Minnesota decided to pay his $1 million buyout rather than exercise his $8 million option in 2019.