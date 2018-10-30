Logan Morrison: Option declined by Twins
Morrison's (hip) 2019 club option was not picked up by the Twins on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
After bashing 38 homers in 2017, Morrison put together a disappointing 2018 campaign with the Twins, slashing just .186/.276/.368 with 15 homers in 95 games before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in August. Given Morrison's struggles -- and his uncertain status heading into spring training -- Minnesota decided to pay his $1 million buyout rather than exercise his $8 million option in 2019.
