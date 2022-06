Frazier entered Sunday's loss to the Angels as a pinch runner for Jesse Winker following the latter's ejection for a benches-clearing brawl and went 2-for-3 while also getting caught stealing on his only attempt.

Frazier originally had the day off before Winker helped ignite a wild brawl that resulted in eight ejections overall. Frazier took Winker's place at first base once play resumed following the second-inning melee, and he remained in left field while going on to produce his first multi-hit effort since June 7. The veteran had been mired in an extended funk that had seen him hit just .113 (6-for-53) since that game until Sunday, so perhaps the productive showing in emergency duty will ignite his bat.