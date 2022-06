Frazier will be on the bench for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.

The Mariners figure to rest a good number of their regulars in one of the day's two games. Frazier's off days typically come against lefties, but the Angels will send out southpaws (Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez) in both halves of the doubleheader, so Frazier could have hit the bench in either contest. Abraham Toro will take over at second base in his absence.