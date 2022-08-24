Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Though a right-hander (Anibal Sanchez) is taking the hill, the lefty-hitting Frazier will get a breather for the day game after a night game. Manager Scott Servais initially planned on resting Frazier on Sunday, but he went on to start his sixth straight game that day -- and a seventh straight in Tuesday's series opener -- due to Sam Haggerty's (shoulder) ongoing absence. Haggerty remains out of the lineup Wednesday, so Dylan Moore will step in for Frazier at the keystone.