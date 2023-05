Pollock (leg) started in left field during the Mariners' loss to the Yankees on Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Pollock had missed the previous five games after injuring his leg on a steal attempt last Wednesday against Oakland. The veteran's quiet night at the plate lowered his season slash line to an anemic .163/.237/.337 across 97 plate appearances, but Pollock does have three doubles and four home runs among his 14 hits thus far.