Pollock went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Angels on Saturday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Pollock produced only his fifth multi-hit tally of the season as part of Seattle's 16-hit outburst. Saturday marked only his third start in the nine games the Mariners have played since his May 31 return from a leg injury, as Pollock's career-worst .173 average and .566 OPS make it difficult for manager Scott Servais to give him regular run in left field or at designated hitter.