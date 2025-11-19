The Red Sox traded Hoppe to the Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league catcher Luke Heyman, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hoppe spent time with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2025, logging a 4.55 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 61.1 innings between the two levels. Now with the Mariners, Hoppe will begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Tacoma, where he will be tested in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.