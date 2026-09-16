Hoppe (1-1) earned the win after allowing one unearned run on one hit while walking one and striking out one over one inning in Tuesday's 7-5 extra-innings victory over the Mets.

Hoppe entered the game in the 10th with Baltimore ahead 4-3 and surrendered a game-tying RBI double to Marcus Semien, with the automatic runner accounting for the unearned run. He prevented further damage the rest of the way, and Coby Mayo's three-run inside-the-park homer in the following frame then put Baltimore ahead for good, giving Hoppe his first win of the season. Despite the run allowed in the 10th, Hoppe continues to pitch well. He has allowed just one earned run across 12.2 innings and 16 appearances since the beginning of August for a 1.42 ERA, although with a 1.66 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB.