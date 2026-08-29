Hoppe allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

A Zack Gelof RBI single got one run back for the Athletics in the 10th inning, but he was left on base. That run was the first Hoppe has allowed over 8.1 innings since joining the Orioles in a trade that sent Taylor Ward to Seattle at the deadline. The save was the first of Hoppe's career to go with three holds, two of which have also come since he was dealt. The right-hander has a 4.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB through 36.1 innings this year.