The Mariners optioned Hoppe to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

After being acquired from the Red Sox in November, Hoppe was immediately added to the Mariners' 40-man roster heading into 2026. The 27-year-old righty has yet to make his big-league debut, but he could be a candidate to join the Mariners at some point later on in the season if he thrives with Tacoma. Hoppe split time between Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland in Boston's organization last season, logging a 4.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 73:34 K:BB in 61.1 innings.