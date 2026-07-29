Mariners' Andres Munoz: Allows run but earns save

Munoz allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Munoz's 13-inning scoreless streak came to an end as the Dodgers applied significant pressure in this outing. Munoz was able to limit the damage to one run, allowing him to pick up his 19th save of the campaign and his third over his last three outings. The veteran reliever has a 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 59:16 K:BB over 38.1 innings this season, but he has been much more reliable since mid-June.