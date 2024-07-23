Munoz did not permit a baserunner but allowed an inherited runner to score over two-thirds of an inning Monday, getting charged with a blown save in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Angels.

Ryne Stanek walked two of the three batters he faced in the eighth inning before getting the hook, and Munoz then gave up a sacrifice fly to Taylor Ward, which tied the game at 1-1. It was Munoz's third blown save of the year, though his scoreless streak remains intact at eight innings. The closer has a 1.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB over 40 innings while adding 16 saves and six holds.