Munoz blew the save in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Royals, allowing one unearned run on two hits and no walks with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Munoz was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth but gave up a run on a one-out single that was uncharacteristically misplayed by Julio Rodriguez. It continued what has been a somewhat rocky start for the top-tier closer, though the appearance actually lowered his season ERA from 6.00 to 5.54. Overall, he's 6-for-8 in save chances while also posting a 1.38 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 13 innings in the early going.