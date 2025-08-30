Munoz (3-2) blew the save and took the loss against the Guardians on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in one-third of an inning. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.

Munoz was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning and gave up a run on back-to-back hits before surrendering a walk-off sacrifice fly to Steven Kwan. It marked Munoz's first blown save in 11 chances since the All-Star break, though he's now allowed at least one run in four of his last five outings. Despite the rough stretch, the 26-year-old still carries a 1.72 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB with 31 saves across 52.1 innings.