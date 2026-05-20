Munoz was charged with his third blown save of the season Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox, allowing two inherited runners to score while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Munoz wasn't charged with a run, but he failed to clean up the mess Luis Castillo left him in the ninth inning. Munoz hasn't been able to stretch a scoreless streak beyond four innings this season in what's been an uneven start to the campaign. He's 8-for-11 in save chances while pitching to a 4.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB through 18.2 innings over 20 appearances. Despite his struggles, Munoz remains in the driver's seat for saves in Seattle.