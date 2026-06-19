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Mariners' Andres Munoz: Collects 12th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Munoz earned the save Thursday against the Orioles, allowing two walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz was handed a three-run lead in the ninth and made things a bit interesting. The right-hander issued walks to Gunnar Henderson and Samuel Basallo, bringing the tying run to the plate, but ultimately closed out the victory to secure his 12th save in 17 opportunities. He's recorded consecutive scoreless appearances for the first time since May 22. Munoz now owns a 5.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and a 39:13 K:BB across 26.1 innings.

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